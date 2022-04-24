Business Briefs

Law firm relocates to Camp Hill

Salzmann Hughes P.C. recently announced it has relocated its downtown Harrisburg office to 1801 Market St., Camp Hill. The firm opened its doors at the end of March at Neighbors & Smith, Smith & Land Improvement Corporation’s new retail and office complex in the borough.

The law firm said the larger facility allows for increased staff and meeting capacity.

Other businesses in the complex include boutique spa services, gourmet food and drinks and handmade furniture and clothing.

Girl Scouts name new chief of staff

The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announced that Adia Walker has become its new chief of staff. Walker was organization’s former regional director for two years.

Walker as chief of staff will provide organizational support for the organization’s president and CEO, Janet Donovan, as well as function as an intermediary between the organization’s executive team and shareholders.

Walker will also assist in implementing the group’s major goals and overseeing strategic business initiatives.

Dentistry group names CFO

Progressive Dental Concepts LLC, the largest locally owned and community-focused general dentistry group serving Central Pennsylvania, announced that Chris Kelliher was named chief financial officer for the organization.

Kelliher was most recently the executive consultant working with health-care companies in developing managed services to improve clinical practices and deliver high-quality support services.

Kelliher replaces Helen Marsteller, who announced her retirement mid-year 2022. Kelliher has a bachelor in business administration from Franklin & Marshall College and he lives with family in the region.

League names marketing director

The Pennsylvania Municipal League announced that Denise Gembusia will be its new director of marketing and member services. Gembusia assumed the position in mid-April.

Gembusia will be the point person for the Business Leaders Network and sponsorship programs. She joins after serving as manager of Halfmoon Township in Centre County and previously served local government roles in Dickinson Township, Upper Allen Township and Mount Holly Springs.

The league is a nonprofit organization that advocates for effective local government.

Carlisle group joins WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health on April 19 announced that Masland Associates in Carlisle has signed a letter of intent to join the health system’s network of providers, expanding the system’s access and care in Cumberland County.

Masland Associates has been operating in the Carlisle community for more than 65 years and features a team of four physicians and five advanced practice providers. They will join the health system in August and continue to provide care for acute illnesses and injuries, chronic conditions and preventative care.

The practice will continue to operate in its current location at 220 Wilson St. Phone numbers and hours of operation will remain unchanged.

Coalition appoints new CEO

The Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools on April 19 announced that Anne Clark will be its next chief operating officer. She will officially take the helm on April 27.

Clark is from York, where she has been an educator for 20 years. She was most recently the CEO at Lincoln Charter School, and has been part of the leadership team for the past 10 years, focusing on community outreach and advocacy.

Clark earned a doctorate in human services at Capella University and completed her superintendent letter of eligibility at Point Park University, where she also earned a master’s degree in elementary education and certificate in school leadership.

The Sentinel

