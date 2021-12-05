Business Briefs

UPMC information system recognized

UPMC West Shore, UPMC Harrisburg and UPMC Community Osteopathic achieved HIMSS Stage 7 - the highest rating of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Analytics' international Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model.

The nonprofit advocacy group accredits organizations in the health care IT industry, and the model is a quality standard that recognizes the use of technology, data and analytics to support inpatient care.

Hospitals achieving Stage 7 are typically associated with higher levels of patient safety, an increase in overall quality of clinical care and improved patient and staff satisfaction.

UPMC opens faith-based practice

UPMC Magee-Womens in central Pennsylvania announced the opening of UPMC Divine Mercy Women's Health in Enola at 1824 Good Hope Road. The faith-based practice is dedicated to providing compassionate, quality health care to all women in accordance with Catholic teachers, according to the health system.

The practice will offer obstetric and gynecological care, including a midwife program, as well as postpartum care with lactation consultants and support for postpartum depression and anxiety.

The practice will also deliver newborns at UPMC Carlisle, which will reopen its Level II neonatal intensive care unit in 2022.

Penn State Health selects COO

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center appointed Jody Reyes as its senior vice president and chief operating officer. Reyes is currently serving as the interim COO for the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Reyes will join Hershey Medical Center on Dec. 27.

Reyes is a health care executive with more than 20 years of operational experience. Her career includes positions at academic medical centers, National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers and the U.S. Navy.

Lamp Doktor to provide service in Carlisle

Lamp Doktor will launch services in the Carlisle area after joining Bedford Street Antiques, located at 44 N. Bedford St., in Carlisle

The lamp business provides lamp repair, restoration and custom lamp creations. The business was started by Kate Elkins, a 20-year professional in the lamp industry.

Lamp Doktor also provides repair services from replacing sockets, cords and switches to converting European wiring. Restoration work will include updating wiring while maintaining period-appropriate parts.

