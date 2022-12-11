Business Briefs

Sadler adds partnership for specialty care

Sadler Health Center is partnering with MAVEN Project to connect frontline clinic providers with a network of expert physician volunteers for ongoing medical consultations, education and one-to-one mentoring.

Volunteers for the nonprofit telehealth organization offer consultations for more than 60 specialties, ranging from mental and behavioral health to pain management, oncology and endocrinology. MAVEN Project said this access to specialists will help patients avoid long wait times and travel costs often associated with access to specialty care.

“The comprehensive care at Sadler is helping to ensure those in the community are living health, happy lives,” said David Segal, CEO of MAVEN Project. “MAVEN Project’s expert physician volunteers are eager to assist in this amazing effort.”

Sadler Health Center estimated that its nine providers served nearly 9,000 low-income patients last year.

UPMC Harrisburg recognized for maternity care

UPMC Harrisburg was recognized as a 2022-23 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report.

UPMC Harrisburg is part of the UPMC Magee-Womens network, and two other UPMC hospitals were recognized for maternity care.

“We provide maternity care throughout all the regions that UPMC serves via our women’s health service line, and we are honored to provide our expectant parents with safe, high-quality patient experiences,” said Richard Beigi, M.D., president of UPMC Magee. “It’s a privilege to serve our communities in this manner, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide high-quality labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies for its list this year, and fewer than half of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

Penn State Health names medical group CFO

Peter Ostasewski was appointed chief financial officer for Penn State Health Medical Group, effective Dec. 19.

Ostasewski will be responsible for the medical group's financial performance, including accounting and reporting, operational and capital budgets, financial forecasts, benchmarking and the financial aspects of strategic and other operational initiatives.

He most recently served as vice president of finance and CFO for MedStar Medical Group, the integrated provider organization for MedStar Health, a not-for-profit health care organization whose operations include 10 hospitals in the Baltimore-Washington D.C. area. Before that, he was system vice president of operations finance with UPMC Central Pennsylvania Region, and previously served as corporate vice president of operations finance with PinnacleHealth.

