Business Briefs

Weis to partner with Instacart for deliveries

Weis Markets on Jan. 10 announced that it is partnering with Instacart to offer same-day grocery delivery from 133 locations in Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware. Weis said those 133 locations make up most of the locations for the company.

“We are committed to offering our customers more convenient grocery options, from in-store shopping to online ordering with pick-up or delivery,” said Maria Rizzo, Weis Markets vice president of marketing and advertising. “This partnership unlocks new ways for customers in Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware to shop online with Weis Markets.”

Instacart partners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners to deliver from more than 75,000 stores across the country and in Canada. Weis said everyday essentials could be delivered as fast as an hour from ordering.

UPMC to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

UPMC on Jan. 12 announced that it will increase the minimum wage of starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025 at its hospitals in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport areas, as well as at its outpatient clinics and other facilities. UPMC sites in other locations will reach $18 an hour by January 2026.

UPMC said the effort is to support its workforce, recruit new employees and "continue to be the employer of choice in health care." With nearly 95,000 employees across all of its facilities, the health system is the largest non-government employer in Pennsylvania.

"In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour and this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent,” said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “At $18 an hour, UPMC employees will earn more than double the current minimum wage in Pennsylvania.”

