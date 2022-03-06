Business Briefs

Hershey recognized for nursing

For the fourth consecutive time, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center earned Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Magnet status is the highest national recognition awarded to a hospital or medical center for excellence in nursing.

Hershey Medical Center also earned the designation in 2007, 2012 and 2017, making it one of 116 hospitals to be recognized four consecutive times.

Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality.

Sadler receives Health Care Hero award

Sadler Health Center was selected as a 2022 Health Care Heroes recipient by the Central Penn Business Journal. Sadler offers comprehensive health care to residents in Cumberland and Perry counties.

Health Care Heroes recognizes individuals and organizations who have had a positive effect on the quality of health care in Central Pennsylvania.

The honorees were selected by the journal’s editors, and the winners will be honored April 7 during an online celebration.

UPMC opens walk-in orthopedic clinic

UPMC Orthopaedic Care opened its walk-in orthopedic injury clinic in Harrisburg, which offers easy access to evaluation by orthopedic specialists and care for acute, non-life-threatening orthopedic injuries.

The clinic is equipped with the latest diagnostic technology to provide immediate care for ailments such as bone, joint and muscle injuries, acute back or neck pain, broken bones and sports-related injuries.

The clinic is located at Arlington Orthopedics-UPMC at 820 Sir Thomas Court, Harrisburg. For more information, visit UPMC.com/CentralPaOrtho.

Capital Blue Cross donates infant CPR kits

Capital Blue Cross announced it recently donated 150 infant CPR “Anytime Kits” to Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg as part of its sponsorship of American Heart Association events.

According to the American Heart Association, out-of-hospital, sudden cardiac arrests strike more than 7,000 children a year, with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia reporting they account for 10% to 15% of sudden infant deaths. Capital Blue Cross said prompt CPR can save some of these babies, as well as those suffocating or choking on food/objects, which is a leading cause of injury and death among infants younger than one year old.

The kits focus on infants from newborn to 1 year old and are designed to teach infant CPR and choking relief in just 22 minutes. The kits come with an infant CPR manikin, 22-minute training DVD and two “Quick-Reference Skills Reminders.”

