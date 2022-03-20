Business Briefs

Comcast boosts internet speeds

Comcast announced March 7 that it has increased speeds for its most popular Xfinity internet tiers, providing a boost to customers in 14 states from Maine to Virginia.

The free upgrades were made to Extreme Pro, Blast, Performance Pro, Performance and Performance Starter tiers. The company had in October increased the Gigabit Pro speeds.

“Faster speeds will give Xfinity customers added capacity to power all their WiFi-connected devices in the home,” said Kevin Casey, Comcast Northeast Division President. “Through our smart, fast and reliable fiber-dense network, continued innovation and our people, we bring our customers unbeatable internet with the best connection, advanced cybersecurity, faster speeds and the best tech available.”

Comcast estimates that the number of devices connected to WiFi skyrocketed by 12 times since 2018, with Xfinity households connecting nearly 1 billion devices in 2021.

Central Penn receives military school designation

Central Penn College announced it has earned the Military Friendly School designation from Viqtory for the seventh time. Viqtory is a media entity for military personnel transitioning to civilian life.

The college has 41 students who are either veterans or who are serving with the U.S. military or the National Guard.

Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 650 schools earned the designation from 1,700 schools who participated in the 2022-2023 survey.

Dunkin' unveils new look in Mechanicsburg

Dunkin' announced it has opened its newest Next Gen restaurant at 1423 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg. In celebration of the opening, there will be a grand opening event on April 2.

The Next Gen restaurant has a modern look that offers contactless drive-thru, complimentary Wi-Fi and tap system for Dunkin's signature cold beverages. Dunkin' has also introduced mobile pick-up at the walk-up window so that Rewards members who order ahead can get their order faster.

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant employs about 20 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Sentinel

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0