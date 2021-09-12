Business Briefs

Companies team up to offer options

Capital Blue Cross and WellSpan Health announced they are collaborating to offer new Medicare Advantage options they say will enhance quality of care, reduce costs and provide access to doctors and hospitals across the country.

The collaboration means Medicare beneficiaries in six counties - Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York - will benefit from WellSpan's providers in the region and Capital Blue Cross' local and national provider network. Capital Blue Cross will take the lead on care management related to low- and moderate-risk health issues, while WellSpan will lead on high-risk or chronic health conditions.

More details on the new Medicare Advantage offerings will be available during Medicare's annual enrollment period that starts on Oct. 15.

Historical society announces new leadership

Former president of the board, David L. Smith, will be the interim executive director of the Cumberland County Historical Society following the resignation of director Eric Kelso.