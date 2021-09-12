Business Briefs

Penn State Health expands services
Penn State Health announced it is expanding the surgical capabilities of the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center to Holy Spirit Medical Center. The physicians will also provide surgical care services at Hampden Medical Center when it opens in October.
Expert physicians trained in minimally invasive and robotic techniques for general, breast, colorectal and cancer surgeries began care on Aug. 18 for patients at Holy Spirit. They will also see patients at the adjacent Medical Arts Building.
Hershey Medical Center neurosurgeons and cardiothoracic surgeons have already been providing care at Holy Spirit since 2019.
West Shore Theatre renovations underway
Friends of the West Shore Theatre announced that construction for the renovation of New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre began in early August.
The general contract was awarded to Lobar Associates Inc., of Dillsburg, and to date, nearly $2.1 million has been raised to fund the project, including grant funding.
"This extensive renovation project will preserve some of the theater's treasured features while simultaneously incorporating new construction material and technology," said Doug Morrow, president of the group's board of directors.
Friends of the West Shore Theatre anticipate opening the doors of the theater in early 2022.
UPMC opens two new practices
UPMC opened two new surgical practices on Sept. 1: UPMC Kunkel Surgical Associates and UPMC Carlisle Bariatric Surgery Associates, whose office will be located at Outpatient Services-Fredrickson Pavilion on Technology Parkway in Hampden Township.
UPMC Kunkel Surgical Associates will perform general surgical services at UPMC West Shore, while UPMC Carlisle Bariatric Surgery Associates with Dr. Richard Griffiths will offer surgical options performed at UPMC Carlisle. Griffiths will also perform general surgery services at UPMC West Shore.
To schedule an appointment or make a referral to either of the two new practices, call 717-988-8185.
Patriot FCU coming to Shippensburg
Patriot Federal Credit Union will have a location at 1095 W. King St., in Shippensburg. Patriot has teamed with DBSI, a design-build firm that specializes in financial institutions, and Kinsley Construction Inc., to design and build the new 4,000-square-foot facility.
The new branch will offer two drive-thru teller lanes, a drive-up Smart ATM, teller towers, conference room, waiting area and interactive kiosk and tech bar.
Companies team up to offer options
Capital Blue Cross and WellSpan Health announced they are collaborating to offer new Medicare Advantage options they say will enhance quality of care, reduce costs and provide access to doctors and hospitals across the country.
The collaboration means Medicare beneficiaries in six counties - Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York - will benefit from WellSpan's providers in the region and Capital Blue Cross' local and national provider network. Capital Blue Cross will take the lead on care management related to low- and moderate-risk health issues, while WellSpan will lead on high-risk or chronic health conditions.
More details on the new Medicare Advantage offerings will be available during Medicare's annual enrollment period that starts on Oct. 15.
Historical society announces new leadership
Former president of the board, David L. Smith, will be the interim executive director of the Cumberland County Historical Society following the resignation of director Eric Kelso.
Smith will serve as the interim during the search for a replacement. He previously served as the librarian at the society and has acted in the capacity of acting executive director in the past. Smith is also a local author and has been the editor of "Cumberland County History" for the past 16 years.
New store to open at Capital City Mall
rue21 announced that it will open 15 new stores through the end of the year, one of which will be located at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township.
The company serves the 15 to 25 age group and reported experiencing double digit growth last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. That growth helped spur them into investing in physical and digital footprints. In addition to the Capital City Mall location, other new stores will be spread across the country including sites in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Massachusetts.
The company said it also plans to open additional stores in 2022.
The Sentinel