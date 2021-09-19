Business Briefs

Patriot FCU coming to Shippensburg

Patriot Federal Credit Union will have a location at 1095 W. King St., in Shippensburg. Patriot has teamed with DBSI, a design-build firm that specializes in financial institutions, and Kinsley Construction Inc., to design and build the new 4,000-square-foot facility.

The new branch will offer two drive-thru teller lanes, a drive-up Smart ATM, teller towers, conference room, waiting area and interactive kiosk and tech bar.

Midtown Cinema under new management

After celebrating its 20th anniversary and recent year-long renovation, Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg is under new management. Rachel Landon has been onboarded as general manager and Stacey Werner will take on the role of assistant manager.

Landon had worked part-time as a clerk at the cinema while serving as marketing manager at Open Stage theater company, and Werner has been a manager at Harrisburg restaurants.

Adam Porter, who served as director of operations since 2013, announced his departure in August to expand his business St@rtup.

Toastmasters host open house