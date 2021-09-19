Business Briefs

Patriot FCU coming to Shippensburg
Patriot Federal Credit Union will have a location at 1095 W. King St., in Shippensburg. Patriot has teamed with DBSI, a design-build firm that specializes in financial institutions, and Kinsley Construction Inc., to design and build the new 4,000-square-foot facility.
The new branch will offer two drive-thru teller lanes, a drive-up Smart ATM, teller towers, conference room, waiting area and interactive kiosk and tech bar.
Midtown Cinema under new management
After celebrating its 20th anniversary and recent year-long renovation, Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg is under new management. Rachel Landon has been onboarded as general manager and Stacey Werner will take on the role of assistant manager.
Landon had worked part-time as a clerk at the cinema while serving as marketing manager at Open Stage theater company, and Werner has been a manager at Harrisburg restaurants.
Adam Porter, who served as director of operations since 2013, announced his departure in August to expand his business St@rtup.
Toastmasters host open house
Carlisle Community Toastmasters will host a Zoom open house to meet members, along with providing information about the club and hosting guest speaker Jamie Sarche, who will talk about her speaking experiences and the importance of communication skills for today’s professional.
“Carlisle Community Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” says Heather Hockenberry, president of the Carlisle club.
The event takes place Sept. 23 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. by a virtual Zoom meeting. Register online at https://bit.ly/CCTopenhouse.
LoveCarlisle's project wins award
The Pennsylvania Downtown Center announced nine Townie award recipients for 2021, recognizing communities for implementation of projects and programs.
LoveCarlisle, the Downtown Carlisle Association, received one of the awards this year for its Love Buck$ program, which aimed to help downtown businesses affected by COVID-19.
"The staff, board and merchants all make these programs a success," said Glenn White, executive director of LoveCarlisle. "LoveBuck$ have been an amazing success in the downtown because it puts money directly back into the businesses during these recovery times of need.”
EMS joins health system
Penn State Health and the Camp Hill Fire Company recently announced that they have reached an agreement for Camp Hill Emergency Medical Services to join Penn State Health Life Lion LLC. Camp Hill EMS has provided pre-hospital emergency and non-emergency care to people in Camp Hill for more than 50 years, and the staff and EMS operations will join Penn State Health this fall.
The health system said that with its help, EMS operations will offer patients enhanced access to emergency and non-emergency care of Penn State Health, including Holy Spirit Medical Center and Hampden Medical Center, which is set to open in October.
Penn State Health Life Lion LLC manages the health system's pre-hospital medicine program in coordination with Life Lion Emergency Services at Penn State's flagship Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
