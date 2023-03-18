Utz elected to lead Central Penn board

Dwight Utz of Mechanicsburg was elected chairman of Central Penn College's Board of Directors for 2023.

Utz is a 1973 alumnus of the school and a banking executive with more than 47 years of community and regional banking and leadership experience. He was party of executive leadership teams at CCNB Bank, PNC Financial Services Group and MidSouth Bank, before serving as president, CEO at East Carolina Bank and chairman and president of VantageSouth Bank and president of PeoplesBank.

Utz and his wife of 48 years, Debbye, have two sons and four grandsons.

Central Penn to partner with UPMC

Central Penn College will again partner with UPMC to offer a new program designed to increase the local workforce in health care.

Beginning in the spring term, the college will offer a phlebotomy technician certificate as part of its Medical Assisting program. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, diagnostic labs, blood donor centers and private medical offices.

In the partnership, UPMC and the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation have agreed to pay the equivalent of a student's tuition costs for phlebotomy technicians who work at UPMC for two years, in addition to their salaries.

Evening and blended classes are available for the 18-credit certificate, and students can complete their certification on a part-time basis via 11-week accelerated terms.

Project SHARE hires new development director

Project SHARE, a nonprofit food pantry in Carlisle, announced on Feb. 1 it is hiring Lisa Maddux as its new director of development. She assumed the post upon the retirement of Deb Hess on Feb. 13.

Maddux is a graduate of Penn State University and was previously the development director at Saint Patrick School. She is also a board member at the YWCA and 2018 graduate of Leadership Cumberland.

UPMC in Central Pa. uses latest heart device

The Heart and Vascular Institute at UPMC in Central Pa. became the first in the state to use the new Edwards PASCAL Precision transcatheter valve repair system, an FDA-approved treatment of mitral valve regurgitation or leaky heart valve.

According to UPMC, mitral valve regurgitation is a common condition in which a valve connecting two chambers of the heart does not fully close, allowing blood to leak backward in the valve and impairing blood flow.

The primary treatment has been open-heart surgery to repair or replace the damaged valve, but doctors in recent years have turned to valve-repair devices. UPMC said until the FDA approved the Edwards PASCAL Precision system, only one device had this less invasive capability in the United States.

Hospital to offer enlarged prostate treatment

Penn State Health announced that its Hampden Medical Center is the first in the state to perform the iTind procedure, which involves the temporary placement of a device to provide permanent relief of enlarged prostate symptoms.

The device reshapes the prostatic urethra without burning or cutting tissue and without leaving behind a permanent implant, according to the health system. The minimally invasive device is designed for men 50 and older and takes about 15 minutes, performed under conscious sedation. Patients are sent home without a catheter, and the device remains in place for five to seven days before being removed at a clinic.

Plastic surgery office joins UPMC

Dr. Peter Giesswein and Giesswein Plastic Surgery LLC joined the UPMC provider network, effective March 1. The practice is now known as UPMC Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Carlisle and is located at 5 Brookwood Ave., Suite 1, Carlisle.

UPMC also announced that a new provider, Dr. Andrew Kriegel will join the the plastic surgery office. He is a fellowship-trained plastic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in breast surgery, body contouring and surgical reconstruction.

Services at this location include facial rejuvenation, fillers and botox, body contouring and breast surgery.

The Sentinel