The Sentinel names new editor

The Sentinel in April promoted Naomi Creason to editor in its Carlisle newsroom. Creason was formerly the managing editor of the newspaper.

She replaces Jeff Pratt, who is now the executive director of Operation Wildcat.

Creason has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Shippensburg University and has been at The Sentinel for about 15 years, where she served in multiple roles, including reporter, videographer, online editor and city editor. As editor of the paper, she will handle the newsroom and production of the printed and online paper.

Penn State Health names chief medical officer

Penn State Health appointed Dr. Kenneth Wood to the position of executive vice president and chief medical officer for the health system.

Wood currently serves Lifespan Health System in Rhode Island as executive vice president and chief clinical officer, where he’s helped with the development of performance and incentive metrics, restructuring of patient throughput and capacity management, and the development of alternative sites of care for long-stay patients.

Prior for joining Lifespan, Wood also served as associated chief medical officer for the University of Maryland Medical System and chief clinical officer for the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. he was also chief medical officer for Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

At Penn State Health, he’ll be focused on oversight of clinical care standards, physician scope of practice, medical staff credentialing and overall quality, safety and value of care.

Foundation names executive director

Julia Krall was named the new executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Pennsylvania. She succeeds staff attorney Trisha Salvia, who has been serving as interim director.

Prior to taking the helm at the foundation’s Harrisburg office, Krall was executive director of the United Way of Lebanon County since 2021.

Under Krall’s leadership, the foundation will continue to work to improve water quality by collaborating with a broad range of stakeholders, and implementing projects, policies and programs that address pollution.

Giant achieves milestone in food waste reduction

The Giant Company on April 26 announced that its partnership with Flashfood has prevented about 6 million pounds of food from reaching landfills. Flashfood is a digital marketplace that connects consumers to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date, which Giant launched in a four-store pilot program in 2020 before expanding it to 190 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Our team members and customers have really embraced Flashfood,” said John Ruane, interim president of Giant. “This milestone demonstrates the power of partnership and how together, we can have a real impact on reducing food waste, one of the most pressing issues facing our industry and society, while providing another way for our customers to save when shopping with us.”

Flashfood shoppers turn to the app to save up to 50% off items, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables and other grocery items. Users can browse and order through the mobile phone app and then pick up the order from the Flashfood Zone located in a participating Giant store.

UPMC institute receives cardiac surgery rating

UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Central Pa. achieved the three-star rating, the highest possible rating, from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons in four out of five total categories for patient care and outcomes, including aortic valve replacement surgery with coronary artery bypass grafting surgery and mitral valve replacement and repair surgery.

The STS star rating system rates the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs in the U.S. and Canada, and its latest analysis covers three years from January 2020 to December 2022.

“The fact that the Heart and Vascular team at UPMC in Central Pa. achieved the highest ratings while facing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic is remarkable,” said Dr. David Loran, chief of cardiac and vascular surgery, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute at Central Pa. “This rating demonstrates the commitment this team has in making better outcomes possible for our patients.”

The Sentinel