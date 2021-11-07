Business Briefs

Dickinson ranked in green list

Dickinson College was ranked second on the Princeton Review's 2022 list of Top 50 Green Colleges, and was again named to the prestigious "Green Honor Roll," a distinction given to 27 institutions across the U.S. and Canada.

The honor comes on the heels of Dickinson once more being named one of Sierra magazine's Cool Schools for environmental sustainability.

Dickinson also ranked second among baccalaureate institutions on the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education's "Sustainable Campus Index" in 2020.

Central Penn VP receives award

The Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy named Krista Wolfe as the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Service Award.

Wolfe is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist, and she is the vice president of academic affairs at Central Penn College, where she has taught since 2006.

She was recognized for her volunteer efforts as part of a team who wrote questions that appeared on the national licensure exam for physical therapists and assistants in the United States. She was one of five recipients of this year's award.

Board selects new president

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Board of Trustees selected Hilary Harp Falk as its new president and CEO. She will succeed William Baker, who began work at the foundation as an intern in 1976 and has been president and CEO since 1981.

Falk comes to the foundation from the National Wildlife Federation where she was chief program officer and strategic adviser to the CEO.

Falk was also a 2016-17 fellow with the International Women's Forum and co-chaired the NWF's Women in Conservation Leadership Advocacy Council.

Company becomes employee-owned

Hot Frog Print Media in Mechanicsburg announced it will now be 100% employee owned.

Jim Geedy was the founding principal of the company at its purchase in 2010, and Isaac Patterson, the company's executive business strategist, was announced as the new president of the company.

Hot Frog is a full-service commercial printing and marketing company that provides services to small and large businesses. The business is located at 114 N. York St., Mechanicsburg.

The Sentinel

