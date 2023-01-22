Business Briefs

Messiah University launches CNA partnership

Messiah University announced that it has created a new educational partnership with Messiah Lifeways in which the two entities will facilitate collaboration on the training and development of the next generation of certified nursing assistants (CNAs), as well as provide continuing education opportunities for Messiah Lifeways employees.

The university said the partnership will allow its students to serve, garner professional experience in a long-term care setting and gain an understanding of ministry in the aging population.

The central issue in the partnership was addressing the current crisis in staffing in long-term care and nursing homes, where Leading Age suggests as many as 8.2 million jobs will need to be filed by 2028 as the population ages.

Penn State Health names orthopedic leader

Penn State Health named Dr. April Armstrong to the position of vice president for orthopedic services for Penn State Health Medical Group.

Armstrong will oversee orthopedic services across the medical group, in addition to maintaining her current responsibilities as C. McCollister Evarts professor and chair of the Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation for Penn State College of Medicine and Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Armstrong will partner with Dr. Safa Farzin, senior vice president and physician leader for the medical group, to oversee orthopedic workforce planning efforts, including recruitment and retention of team members, and she will work collaboratively with the vice presidents of medical affairs at each of the adult acute care hospitals on matters related to credentialing and privileging of private practice orthopedic medical staff.

Utz elected to lead Central Penn board

Dwight Utz of Mechanicsburg was elected chairman of Central Penn College's Board of Directors for 2023.

Utz is a 1973 alumnus of the school and a banking executive with more than 47 years of community and regional banking and leadership experience. He was party of executive leadership teams at CCNB Bank, PNC Financial Services Group and MidSouth Bank, before serving as president, CEO at East Carolina Bank and chairman and president of VantageSouth Bank and president of PeoplesBank.

Utz and his wife of 48 years, Debbye, have two sons and four grandsons.

