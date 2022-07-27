Boiling Springs man buys Mowery construction

MECHANICSBURG — Seth Hughes of Boiling Springs has bought Mechanicsburg-based Mowery construction company, the company announced on Wednesday.

Hughes has worked for Mowery since 2016, most recently as president. He will hold both owner and president responsibilities.

Hughes bought Mowery from David Cross, the owner for the past. Cross will serve as chairman.

“Since I joined Mowery’s leadership team in 2016, I have had the honor of working side-by-side with David to set the company up for future success, including launching a new brand; developing a new management team; creating new internal processes and procedures; implementing technology; and so much more,” Hughes said. “Our relationships are strong, our sales are unmatched in company history, and our team is rock solid. Today’s announcement is the next step in a continuous evolution of Mowery to position for the future. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity.”

Hughes started working in the construction industry at the age of 16 as a laborer. Since then, he has worked in a wide variety of positions in the industry and the office and field.

Mowery, which was founded in 1925, provides general construction, construction management and design-build services for major industrial, commercial, and institutional projects. Their specialties include industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities, private schools and institutions of higher education, senior care communities, medical facilities, auto dealerships, office complexes and special projects.