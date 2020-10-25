Biz Buzz: Sentinel area business highlights for Oct. 26

Council commits to advocate for entrepreneurs

Carlisle Borough Council has approved a commitment to the National League of Cities City Innovation Ecosystem (CIE) Program.

The CIE program asks city leaders to commit to creating the right policies, programs and practices to ensure their communities can thrive in the global, innovation-driven economy. It helps participating cities reach their goals by providing technical assistance, seed funding and peer learning.

Each city’s commitment is to one program, policy, or practice categorized under the four pillars of America’s New Business Plan (www.startupnow.org). By choosing “opportunity,” Carlisle Borough commits to using its influence to lift up and support people who take the risk of starting a business.

As part of the program, Carlisle Borough will receive year-long technical assistance from the non-profit CivStart, who will work closely with the borough to launch the project. Carlisle Borough and CivStart will focus on several specific areas, including messaging & citizen engagement, downtown recovery, and public transportation.

Sentinel Staff

