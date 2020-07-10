Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 200 stores over the next two years as its sales slid in the first quarter.

The chain reported its quarterly sales dropped 49% due to temporary store closures amid the pandemic. Online sales soared 82%.

The closings will take place over the next two years and amount to about 20% of its namesake stores.

Wall Street analysts had warned that Bed Bath and Beyond was in trouble before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.

In a quarterly statement released Wednesday, the company said the closings would save between $250 million and $350 million a year.

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton said the retailer will emerge from this crisis even stronger, given the strength of the brand. The New Jersey-based retailer has not identified which of its stores would be closing yet.