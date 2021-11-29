Ask the Experts: Are smart thermometers worth it?

The Difference Between Manual and Programmable Thermostats

You might have heard that programmable (or “smart”) thermostats may lead to significant cost and environmental savings — but are smart thermostats really worth the cost?

A basic, traditional thermostat essentially has one job — make sure that the actual room temperature matches the desired temperature set by the owner. The owner can change the desired temperature — up or down as necessary — and a basic thermostat will keep the room at that temperature until the set temperature is manually changed again by the owner.

A few decades ago, programmable thermostats were introduced to the market as a cost-and-energy-saving tool for homeowners and facility managers. Home and business owners can set a schedule on programmable thermostats — also known as clock thermostats — that tell the thermostats to automatically adjust the temperature at different times throughout the day. For example, a homeowner could use less heating in the middle of a winter night if everyone is sleeping under warm covers and wouldn’t notice a cooler home. A programmable thermostat automates the adjustment and ensures energy savings, which translate to cost savings on your energy bill.

Smart Thermostats

Programmable thermostat technology has come a long way since it was originally introduced years ago. Mobile computing and computer networking technology enhance the management capabilities of programmable thermostats substantially, enabling further savings and more precise adjustments. The result? Smart thermostats.

Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats — also called smart thermostats — are programmable thermostats that connect to an Internet-powered device, like your phone or tablet, through your home or business’ Wi-Fi connection. Smart thermostats often come with smartphone apps that allow the owner to monitor their HVAC system and adjust temperature settings even while away from the home or business. This could be a huge energy-and-cost saver if you forgot to turn down your thermostat or adjust its schedule before leaving for a week-long trip.

Smart thermostats offer several features, including:

• Habit learning: Some smart thermostats learn your activity habits over time by analyzing when you’re in the building and observing your comfort preferences and use this information to help you make better decisions regarding when to turn down your thermostat and for how long.

• Diagnostic features: Some smart thermostats can detect a problem with your HVAC system or thermostat.

• Reminders: Some smart thermostats remind you when it’s time to change your air filters or schedule routine maintenance. They can also let you know about high and low temperatures and periods of high or low humidity.

• Geo-fencing technology: Some modern thermostats employ geofencing technology when paired with your smartphone. Essentially, these thermostats know when you’re close-by — returning from work, for example — and adjust temperature settings accordingly so that your home is at the right temperature as you pull into the garage.

• Voice commands: Other smart thermostats respond to voice commands, making it easier than ever for the owner to adjust settings on-the-fly.

• Report generating: Many smart thermostats generate reports that record energy and cost savings over time, which allows you to make better decisions about your energy settings and the temperature of your home.

What Factors Should You Consider When Choosing Between a Manual and Programmable or Smart Thermostat?

• Building occupation: Is your building left empty for long periods throughout the day? If so, then you probably want to consider a programmable thermostat. If everyone is routinely away from home Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for work and school, and you set your air conditioner to 80 degrees rather than 70 during this period, you stand a chance of realizing some notable savings. On the other hand, if someone is in the building all or most of the time, then you will likely desire a more stable room temperature.

• Comfort vs. savings: Are you willing to sacrifice a certain level of comfort for savings? If so, consider using a programmable thermostat to automatically reduce the load on your HVAC system during those hours of the day when you’re willing to sacrifice some comfort. Winter nights are a good example — you could program your thermostat to reduce room temperature from 70 to 64 degrees overnight, and then back up to 70 in the morning. Most people won’t notice the temperature difference while sleeping, and you may be able to save up to 10% a year on energy bills just by turning your thermostat a few degrees, eight hours a day.

Do Programmable and Smart Thermostats Really Save You Money?

Speaking of savings — exactly what kind of savings are possible? That’s a tough question to answer because there are so many variables involved. The answer depends on your heating fuel type, the insulation in your building, your specific geographic location and more. One manufacturer reports that homeowners may save an average of 20% on their heating and cooling costs over time, depending on the type of programmable thermostat that’s selected and which heating and cooling equipment is used with it.

Smart thermostats save you money by cooling and heating your home only as needed, cutting back on wasted energy. Additional features, like service reminders and diagnostic tools, help you save more in the long-run by keeping your HVAC system in good shape.

However, there are some circumstances in which a smart or programmable thermostat may not save you money. Consistency matters when using a smart thermostat. If you use thermostat setbacks to keep the temperature lower while you are away, but then excessively increase it later in the evening, you will use more energy. Additionally, if you are continually overriding your temperature settings, you reduce your thermostat’s ability to save energy.

Understanding and consistency are key to finding success with a programmable thermostat. If used correctly, a programmable thermostat may indeed provide meaningful savings on your energy bills. If you’re unsure of where to begin, call a pro for help!

This article is provided as a reference guide only. Information presented here is of a general nature that may not be applicable in all situations. Tips, articles, and accompanying information do not represent an official recommendation of the Tuckey Companies in any particular circumstance.

