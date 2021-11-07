Ask the Expert: What is indoor air quality?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air quality (IAQ) is a measure of the quality of the air inside and around buildings, especially regarding the comfort and health of the people who use those buildings.

Indoor air quality in a home can be much worse than the outdoor air in cities with some of the worst air pollution. In fact, you and your family might be more at risk of low-quality air in your own home than you are outside.

Air pollution may cause immediate health problems, ranging from an irritated throat, nose and eyes to fatigue, dizziness and headaches. For people who have an existing respiratory condition, it can cause shortness of breath, wheezing and asthma attacks. In other cases, the effects look a lot like the symptoms of a cold or flu.

It may even cause serious long-term health effects after prolonged or repeated exposure. Symptoms may be slow to appear — which is why it’s so prudent to be proactive about improving your home’s IAQ.

So what exactly causes low indoor air quality? Indoor air pollutants may come from several sources, including (but not limited to) the following:

• Fumes released from paint, gasoline, wax, cleaning products, cosmetics, air fresheners, disinfectants and oil.

• Smoke and residue from smoke and tobacco.

• Damaged or dirty HVAC and humidifying systems.

• Excess humidity in the air.

• Pet dander and hair.

• Mold and mildew particulates in the air.

• Outdoor air pollutants filtering indoors through windows, doors, cracks and natural ventilation.

Common misconceptions about solutions

Learn the truth about your home’s air quality and avoid these common misconceptions:

• New homes automatically have good IAQ: While newer homes typically have better insulation and windows than older homes, that can be a problem when it comes to IAQ – if IAQ is not considered when designing the home. Newer homes that are super-insulated can contain more allergens than those with more traditional insulation. “Tight” modern homes perform much better when it comes to energy consumption and management but often don’t allow the building to “breathe” properly. Without an air quality solution at work, people living in more modern homes may actually be exposing themselves to more pollutants that are locked inside.

• Basic central air systems remove pollutants: While many HVAC systems come with air filters, these standard filters are typically not equipped to remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In addition, a poorly-maintained HVAC system — as well as ductwork that hasn’t been regularly cleaned — can add to and spread pollutants throughout your home.

• Dry air just needs to be humidified to be healthy: It’s true that relative humidity levels usually decrease in the winter. However, simply raising the level of humidity in an indoor space doesn’t make the IAQ automatically better. Since bacteria, fungi, and mold spores thrive in wet, moist environments, humidifying indoor air without cleaning it may have significant detrimental effects on a home’s indoor air quality.

• If you can’t see or smell a problem, then there isn’t one: From carbon monoxide to radon, there are many odorless, colorless toxins and VOCs that can go undetected in a home. Plus, tiny microbial pollutants might not be visible, but that doesn’t mean they don’t pose a problem to your respiratory system. A single ounce of dust in your home can contain as many as 40,000 dust mites.

• Improving IAQ is very expensive: Of all the misconceptions we encounter, probably none is so widespread as the misunderstanding regarding the costs of an air quality solution system. Many homeowners either settle for a second-rate, off-the-shelf air purification system — or worse, don’t even research how much a professionally installed system will run them — because they wrongly assume any solution will be out of their price range. Professional air quality solutions can meet a variety of budgets and needs.

What is the purpose of IAQ enhancing services?

Clearly, indoor air pollutants can originate from many different sources inside the home. That’s precisely what makes them so challenging to control. Professionally-installed HVAC systems may optionally be equipped with highly advanced technology that captures harmful pollutants such as mold spores, dust particles, and even airborne bacteria and viruses. The system then purges these pollutants from the air and subsequently emits only purified air that’s healthier to breathe. If you have allergies, respiratory disease, or other health conditions, the simple installation of one or more air management system components can greatly improve your indoor air quality — as well as your health and overall quality of life.

Unlike regular air filters that offer only basic filtration, optional upgraded systems are specifically designed to eliminate a wide range of air pollutants with maximum efficiency. An IAQ-aware HVAC professional can help navigate the myriad options on the market today; a well-selected solution can enhance your health and that of your loved ones. Ultimately, the goal is enjoyment of a healthier, more comfortable living environment.

In our next column, we’ll explore the different types of indoor air quality equipment and solutions on the market today, with an eye toward their intended purpose and when each one might be a good fit for you.

This article is provided as a reference guide only. Information presented here is of a general nature that may not be applicable in all situations. Tips, articles and accompanying information do not represent an official recommendation of the Tuckey Companies in any particular circumstance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0