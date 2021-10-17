Ask the Expert: What is hot water radiant floor heating?

Ever heard of hot water radiant floor heating? In recent years, it’s gained in popularity, particularly with new home builds or during the remodeling process. You may have heard it portrayed as a trendy upgrade, but have wondered how it works and whether it’s worth investigating for your home.

Hot water radiant floor heat is a type of heat distribution method that can be used in homes and commercial spaces alike. In short, water is heated by a central boiler and then pumped through tubing that sits underneath flooring (or above the ceiling). Through a heat exchange, heat is given up from the tubing into the living space. The water then returns to the central boiler to be reheated and cycled through the system again.

Some people question the possibility of installing hot water radiant floor heating systems in existing homes. While it’s best to install this type of system during new construction or a remodeling project, it is definitely feasible to install “after-the-fact” as well – under certain circumstances.

In order to install the tubing in existing flooring, the underside of the subfloor must be readily accessible. Keep in mind that the tubing can be installed in a poured concrete floor, above the subfloor within a poured underlayment, or under the subfloor between the joists. You can see how the installation process is much easier during initial, new construction (or if the flooring will be torn up during a remodeling project anyway) – but possible for some existing buildings.

Some contractors refer to hot water radiant floor heating systems as “upgrades.” This is because hot water radiant floor heating systems take the place of unsightly baseboard, convector or cast iron radiators that may otherwise put a damper on your living space motif. Additionally, hot water radiant floor heating systems provide a warm, cozy, comfortable heat that is evenly distributed throughout the room.

They certainly go a long way toward eliminating the mid-winter “bare feet on cold floor” shock that many people endure here in Southcentral PA. What’s more, hot water radiant floor heating systems can even be “zoned” to allow for individual room temperature control.

Finally, some people ask whether hot water radiant systems are “more energy efficient” than other types of heating systems. This really depends upon two things: 1. system design, and 2. the efficiency of the boiler used.

Keep in mind that hot water radiant systems are for heating only. If air conditioning is required as well, an entirely separate system would need to be installed. This may be cost prohibitive in certain circumstances; thus, other HVAC systems may be considered instead.

The bottom line? Hot water radiant floor heating systems are worth consideration, especially during the new construction process. They provide a warm, cozy heat that’s evenly-distributed throughout living spaces. Just keep in mind that air conditioning will require an entirely separate system if desired.

If you’re interested in this approach but want to explore alternatives to hot water, keep in mind that electric radiant floor heat is an option, as well. It works much the same way, but avoids the use of a boiler or any other water loop. A knowledgeable heating professional can guide you through the process of making selections that fit best for your home.

