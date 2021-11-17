Ask the Expert: Types of products available for indoor air quality solutions

In our last column, we explored the definition and importance of indoor air quality, along with common causes of poor indoor air quality in homes. Some readers may be surprised to learn that indoor air quality in a home can be much worse than the outdoor air in cities with some of the worst air pollution.

In fact, you and your family might be more at risk of low-quality air in your own home than you are outside. Poor indoor air quality can result in a wide range of health issues, including irritated throat, nose, and eyes; fatigue; dizziness; headaches; shortness of breath; wheezing; allergy exacerbation; and more.

Most families in Southcentral Pennsylvania will find it worthwhile to explore the indoor air quality solutions available to them and determine which one(s) may be best suited for their needs and budget. To that end, here’s a brief description of some of the most commonly-installed air quality solutions:

REME HALO Whole Home In-Duct Air Purifier

The REME Halo Whole Home In-Duct Air Purifier acts as both offense and defense when protecting your home or business from viruses and odor. It utilizes charged plasma technology to actively seek out and clean your indoor air, replicating nature’s natural air purification process for a fresher, safer environment. The technology was tested using the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus — which causes COVID-19 — and proved effective at meaningfully reducing viral threats from surfaces and airborne particles. It can also help you fight other viruses, like Norwalk and MRSA, while eliminating strong odors and “sick building syndrome.”

• This product is best suited for: Homeowners seeking a cleaner, fresher and safer indoor environment or business owners who operate public facilities, like doctor’s offices, restaurants, hotels, clinics, office buildings, fitness centers and cruise ships. Municipal facilities and churches where people congregate are also good candidates for this product.

Evolution Air Purifier

As air circulates through your home via air ducts and your HVAC system, hazardous particles from pollen, dander, smoke and other pollutants or viruses begin to collect and spread through your home. The Evolution Air Purifier attaches to your HVAC unit, removing airborne particles before they jeopardize your and your family’s health and keeping your HVAC systems cleaner in the process.

• This product is best suited for: Home and business owners seeking a regular line of defense against airborne particles that circulate through your air ducts and HVAC unit.

EZ Flex cabinet and filter

An EZ Flex cabinet and filter uses high-efficiency filtration to remove up to 90% of airborne pollutants that become trapped in your home. Its flexible technology can capture particles in upflow, downflow and horizontal directions, with a convenient indicator to let you know when it’s time to change the filter.

• This product is best suited for: Home and business owners who want high-efficiency filtration protection, especially in areas that rely on frequent heating.

Humidifiers and dehumidifiers

Humidifiers keep indoor air comfortable when it might otherwise be too try. Excessive dryness, especially during the winter and/or in extremely arid climates, can cause skin, throat, lip and nose irritations. Additionally, humidified air can help lessen the symptoms often associated with the flu and the common cold.

Dehumidifiers reduce excessive moisture levels in the home that make it a breeding ground for mold spores, dust mites and other microorganisms. A dehumidifier can help control the relative humidity of your home, allowing your HVAC system to work less to keep your indoor temperature comfortable.

• These products are best suited for: Home and business owners with excessively dry or humid air inside the building, even when windows and doors are sealed.

Ventilators

Ventilators allow a home to breathe by drawing in outside air in a measured and controlled fashion. Especially for newer homes that are often super-insulated, a mechanical ventilation system is a good idea to keep indoor air fresh, moving and properly balanced.

• This product is best suited for: Homeowners seeking whole-home ventilation to reduce stale and stagnant air. Various options are available, including compact units for smaller spaces and models with built-in humidity control.

Additional accessories

Additional accessories to improve your indoor air quality include:

• Ultraviolet (UV) lamps

• Carbon monoxide (CO) alarms

• Air advice analyzers

• Media filters

• Electronic and UV air cleaners

How to select the right equipment

Very few buildings will require all or even most of these components, but almost every building is suited for at least one of them. So which one is for you? That depends upon your family’s unique health needs and goals:

• Do family members deal with allergies or asthma?

• Do family members deal with excessively dry skin or irritated eyes, lips, or nose in the winter?

• Is your home located in an area that’s prone to mold or excessive moisture?

• Do you battle a musty smell in your basement – or anywhere in your home?

• Are you concerned with decreasing viral load in your home’s air, with the aim of reducing your changes of circulating the stomach bug, COVID-19, or the seasonal flu?

• Do you have pets in the home that produce animal dander?

• Are you seeking to reduce dust, pollen, or dust mites in the home?

An IAQ-aware HVAC professional can help you navigate the myriad options to determine which IAQ solution is best suited for your needs and budget. So start the exploratory process today; you’ll be glad you did!

This article is provided as a reference guide only. Information presented here is of a general nature that may not be applicable in all situations. Tips, articles, and accompanying information do not represent an official recommendation of the Tuckey Companies in any particular circumstance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0