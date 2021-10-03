Ask the Expert: Selecting the right HVAC system for your home

Heat distribution and delivery

It’s not enough for your system to generate heat or create cool air — it also must deliver it to the rooms in your home where you need it. Anyone who has lived in an old house where the air conditioning system makes the basement freezing and seems to barely cool the top floor knows how challenging it can be to efficiently heat or cool the different zones in your home.

Your HVAC delivery system may include ductwork and/or radiation. Forced air systems use ductwork to conduct air that’s been heated or cooled into the conditioned space. Radiation, on the other hand, heats the air in the conditioned space itself without having to conduct it anywhere. Baseboards, cast iron radiators, and radiant floors or ceilings all use this principle to heat the conditioned space. If radiation is the main method of heating in your home or commercial building, a separate duct system may be necessary to add air conditioning.

Ductwork, ductless and radiation-based options may or may not be available to you based on your home’s existing configuration, construction profile and desired aesthetic.

Equipment size