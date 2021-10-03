Ask the Expert: Selecting the right HVAC system for your home

Fall is here, and many homeowners in our area will be evaluating new heating and cooling (HVAC) systems for their homes, often wondering what’s the best way to approach such a decision.
Does brand name matter? Is rock-bottom-priced equipment still reliable? Or perhaps the contractor who can do the job the soonest is the right choice?
There are several key considerations to make when selecting an HVAC system for your home, including energy source (or fuel type), the method of distributing heat throughout the home, efficiency considerations, equipment size and serviceability. We’ll briefly review each consideration here:
Energy source
All HVAC systems rely on some type of energy source to heat or cool your home, whether electricity, natural gas, LP gas, oil or the earth’s geothermal energy. Most homes will have electricity available as a potential energy source, but some may not have natural gas service available while other homes won’t have adequate land space to accommodate a geothermal system. First filter down your choices by which energy source is available at your home, and consider the cost and environmental impact of each source.
At this stage, you may consider a hybrid system that utilizes multiple energy sources to optimize both cost and environmental efficiency. For example, air source electric heat pumps are a common, fairly efficient option in Southcentral PA, but less effective at heating your home at very cold, mid-winter temperatures. As such, heat pumps can be paired with a furnace or other supplemental heater that’s used only when needed on 0, 10 or 20-degree days.
Heat distribution and delivery
It’s not enough for your system to generate heat or create cool air — it also must deliver it to the rooms in your home where you need it. Anyone who has lived in an old house where the air conditioning system makes the basement freezing and seems to barely cool the top floor knows how challenging it can be to efficiently heat or cool the different zones in your home.
Your HVAC delivery system may include ductwork and/or radiation. Forced air systems use ductwork to conduct air that’s been heated or cooled into the conditioned space. Radiation, on the other hand, heats the air in the conditioned space itself without having to conduct it anywhere. Baseboards, cast iron radiators, and radiant floors or ceilings all use this principle to heat the conditioned space. If radiation is the main method of heating in your home or commercial building, a separate duct system may be necessary to add air conditioning.
Ductwork, ductless and radiation-based options may or may not be available to you based on your home’s existing configuration, construction profile and desired aesthetic.
Equipment size
When it comes to HVAC equipment, bigger is not always better. The temptation is to look at inefficiencies in your current system and think that if you had a more powerful furnace, a larger air conditioner or a bigger heat pump that your home would get the heating and cooling it needs. Unfortunately, many less-than-reputable HVAC contractors would be happy to sell an oversized system to an unknowing customer. The truth is, however, that it’s more about fit than size. Equipment that is over- or under-sized will ultimately yield more costly energy bills, more frequent repairs and a truncated lifespan for the equipment itself.
If appropriate for your scenario, a professional HVAC contractor will conduct a “load calculation” for your home, using modeling software to determine proper airflows that need to be delivered throughout your home as well as the proper sizing of your HVAC equipment. Be sure to ask your HVAC contractor whether they’re capable and experienced in the load calculation process if warranted for your particular circumstance.
Efficiency
Efficiency is a technical term that can be misleading and must be understood in two contexts: energy efficiency and cost efficiency. As a consumer, your natural instinct is to strive for the “most efficient” system, but there can be a difference between the most technically efficient system and the most cost-efficient.
In some instances, the cost of fuel is more important to the homeowner in determining the HVAC system that will save you money in the long run. In any case, a system’s energy efficiency ratings must be carefully considered when choosing an HVAC system for your home.
Brand name & serviceability
Sometimes homeowners can get hung up on certain brand names. Perhaps a family member or neighbor has had a good experience with a system from Bryant, Carrier, Payne, Trane or Lennox, and you naturally want the same experience.
While there are certainly some equipment manufacturers producing less reliable equipment than others (so do your homework!), the truth is that proper, expert installation and maintenance is a more important factor in how well your heating and cooling system performs than brand name. Is your HVAC contractor NATE-Certified? An ACCA member? A factory-authorized dealer for whichever brand you’re considering?
You expect your doctor to have the proper, up-to-date training in the medical field. Your HVAC comfort consultant and installation team should be no different. Professionalism matters, and training on industry best practice makes all the difference.
Once you’ve chosen the HVAC system that’s right for you and had it properly installed, you need to ensure it is properly maintained. Even the highest-quality systems, if neglected, will eventually become inefficient, with any number of problems resulting when the system isn’t regularly inspected and repaired – just like your car or body! Once you’ve chosen the HVAC system that’s right for you, preventive maintenance is the only way to ensure your system continues to run smoothly.
Choosing the right HVAC system for your home doesn’t have to be intimidating. With some basic research and the help of qualified professionals, you can gather all the information you need to make an informed decision. And you can even have some fun along the way!
