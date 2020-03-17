As service industry shutters, Pa.'s most vulnerable workers wonder what's next

It would be hard to say that a viral pandemic ever comes at a good time, but for many Midstate workers, it’s coming at the worst possible time.

As businesses across Pennsylvania prepared to shutter on Monday night under Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus lockdown order, service workers feared what the next several weeks without pay would hold, given the region’s rapidly rising cost of living that leaves many with tight, personal cash flows.

“With me not working, this is going to be rough,” said Luke Reisinger, a cook at Café Bruges in Carlisle. “This is not really happening at an ideal time, for anybody, really.”

Reisinger and his girlfriend are expecting a child in June. She'll be able to continue her job at a physical therapist's office that plans to stay open, but will eventually need to take maternity leave.

The couple just moved into a new place in preparation for the baby, wiping out what financial cushion they had.

“We had a little bit saved, but with the security deposit and first month’s rent, that’s pretty much it,” Reisinger said as he prepared to serve the Belgian restaurant’s final customers for at least the next two weeks.