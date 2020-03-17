As service industry shutters, Pa.'s most vulnerable workers wonder what's next

It would be hard to say that a viral pandemic ever comes at a good time, but for many Midstate workers, it’s coming at the worst possible time.
As businesses across Pennsylvania prepared to shutter on Monday night under Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus lockdown order, service workers feared what the next several weeks without pay would hold, given the region’s rapidly rising cost of living that leaves many with tight, personal cash flows.
“With me not working, this is going to be rough,” said Luke Reisinger, a cook at Café Bruges in Carlisle. “This is not really happening at an ideal time, for anybody, really.”
Reisinger and his girlfriend are expecting a child in June. She'll be able to continue her job at a physical therapist's office that plans to stay open, but will eventually need to take maternity leave.
The couple just moved into a new place in preparation for the baby, wiping out what financial cushion they had.
“We had a little bit saved, but with the security deposit and first month’s rent, that’s pretty much it,” Reisinger said as he prepared to serve the Belgian restaurant’s final customers for at least the next two weeks.
Like many service workers, Reisinger was effectively laid off at the end of his shift Monday. His boss, Carlisle restaurateur Ryan Twigg, made the calculation that it would be better for employees like Reisinger to immediately file for unemployment, instead of Twigg stringing them along with limited work.
Twigg plans to continue doing some take-out from his other location, Helena’s Chocolate Café and Creperie. But it won’t be enough to sustain all of his employees; Twigg estimated he had 40 to 50 employees on the payroll between the two restaurants, the majority of whom are now out of a job.
“It’s all just happening so rapidly,” Twigg said. “And I think it’s going to be a while before it comes back, before this is over and people start eating out again.”
Economists have struggled to find an analogy for the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, an impact that devastates the service sector of the economy effectively overnight and reaches every part of the nation.
It’s also an impact that disproportionately hits the most vulnerable. The average restaurant cook in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro region made $26,410 in 2018, according to federal Bureau of Labor Statistics; the average hairstylist, $24,410.
The federal response is not yet entirely clear. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill over the weekend, and a revision Monday, which included provisions for additional paid leave and extended unemployment benefits, although the terms of the deal were changing rapidly on Tuesday as discussions entered the U.S. Senate.
But filing for unemployment is a process, even if new federal legislation allows states to cut their waiting periods for eligibility and ramps up payouts faster with federal dollars.
Likewise, family and sick leave provisions in the House bill only apply if workers have contracted COVID-19, or are caring for a family member who has, or who are caring for children whose schools have been shuttered by emergency orders.
“Everyone at some point just isn’t going to have enough money,” Twigg said, even if they haven't directly been impacted by the pandemic. “People just need cash.”
Uncharted waters
The debate in Washington seems to be moving in that direction, with several influential Republicans, including President Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, calling for the federal government to pay American workers directly.
Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown, Cory Booker and Michael Bennet also released a proposal Tuesday calling for immediate $2,000 payments for every adult and dependent, and additional household subsidies starting in July if the COVID-19 emergency lingers into the summer.
The bipartisan rally around the idea would stand to mitigate at least some of the ripple effects of the pandemic. Even businesses that aren’t closing expect to cut their workforce.
“It’s uncharted waters,” said John Mazias, whose family has operated Hamilton Restaurant for decades.
The Hamilton will stay open for take-out business, and Mazias hopes it’ll be enough to keep his full-time employees on board; the part-timers will likely see their hours cut to zero.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Mazias said. “My dad is 80 years old, and he’s never seen anything like this. We just don’t know.”
In many ways, the coronavirus-induced crisis has been brewing for years, as Midstate workers have struggled to stay afloat amidst pervasive income inequality and rising living costs that have effectively wiped out any wage gains they’ve seen.
As of 2017, 31% of Cumberland County workers fell below the United Way’s ALICE index — an acronym for Asset-Limited Income-Constrained Employed, a measurement of households who are working and above the poverty line, but have no means of building wealth.
That number is almost certainly an underestimate given the county’s rapidly rising cost of living. The ALICE standard for Cumberland County allows for only $199 per month of food and $609 in housing. Between 2010 and 2017, the county lost about 42% of its rental units under $700 per month, according to the latest draft of the county’s Analysis to Impediments to Fair Housing.
The Harrisburg-Carlisle area is also consistently in the bottom half of performance of American metro regions in the Brookings Institution’s economic inclusivity index. The number of workers in the region earning less than half the regional median decreased 1.6% between 2007 and 2017, according to Brookings, but median earnings overall dropped 1.7%, indicating that low-wage workers are treading water at best.
