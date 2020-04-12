× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Business at the Sunrise Café on North Hanover Street in Carlisle was just beginning to pick up after the post-holiday slump when the order came for restaurants to close to dine-in business to slow the roll of the coronavirus.

Owner Tara Stasi said her business dropped from 40-80 customers per day to about 25.

“That would be like a really bad Monday. Mondays historically, even when I first opened, were never very busy. So, I’m having a bad Monday every day,” Stasi said.

Restaurant owners are making the most of their “bad Mondays” by getting creative with the services they offer and taking steps to make sure the food they’re offering through pick-up or delivery is safe.

Stasi stepped up her already nearly obsessive level of cleaning. Door knobs that used to be sanitized twice a day are now being sanitized every time someone touches them. Same thing with the credit card machine.

Every time a member of the staff or a customer touches a surface, hands are washed and the surfaces are sanitized, Stasi said.

“We’re doing way more than we used to,” she said. “We’re not a huge operation, so it’s pretty easy to keep everything clean and sanitized, but it’s like tenfold now.”

According to the FDA, these are exactly the sorts of precautions that restaurants should be taking, saying on its website that facilities should be “vigilant in their hygiene practices, including frequent and proper hand-washing and routine cleaning of all surfaces.”

The FDA also said there is no evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted through food or food packaging. Rather, the virus spreads from person to person mainly between those in close contact with each other and through respiratory droplets when people cough or sneeze.

Down the street at Market Cross Pub & Brewery, Ashleigh Corby celebrated the restaurant’s 26th anniversary via a Zoom toast due to the coronavirus. She said it’s part of keeping customers and employees safe.

Anyone passing by the “authorized personnel only” sign at the pub has to wash their hands and disinfect their phones, Corby said. All surfaces, handles, doors and seats are disinfected at the beginning and end of each employee’s shift.

Anyone who is coughing is asked to stay home for a week and an employee who knows someone who contracts the disease has to wait three weeks to return to work, Corby said.

“We’re doing everything that we can to ensure that nothing’s coming in for the safety of the staff and for the customers,” she said.

Jeannette Magaro, spokesperson for Nikoli’s Pizza in Lower Allen Township, said owner Ricci "Rick" Magaro and his employees have become masters at safely delivering orders to customers after 16 years in business. Still, they have added precautions to make sure people don’t get sick.

“Everybody has masks on, including the delivery drivers. We’re very much encouraging delivery to the homeowners or business owner’s curb,” she said.

The restaurant is also instituting extreme limitations in contact. For example, orders are taken to the car for those who come in for takeout and those who must come in the restaurant are limited to one person from the family.

When someone does come in, employees sanitize immediately after they leave. They’ve also started closing earlier to allow for additional time for cleaning.

Magaro said she is “marketing like an animal” to make sure people know that Nikoli’s is still open and taking precautions to make sure people don’t get sick.

Still the restrictions have made an impact.

“Obviously, there is the loss of the income for any of the dine-in business, the loss of the income for many people that are afraid to go out and get takeout because they’re staying within their home,” she said.

Delivery options

When restrictions first went into place, Corby’s goal was to make as many hours as possible for her employees so she started a delivery service right away. They’ve also amped up their takeout service and plan to offer online ordering.

It’s odd to be doing something new after 26 years in business, Corby said.

“It really was like opening a whole new business, though, just seeing what works, what doesn’t, what sells, what doesn’t, what people are actually looking for,” she said.

Corby also applied early in the crisis for a transporter for hire license. It was a $1,000 investment, but it allows the pub to deliver beer, wine and its new creation, liquor kits to make mixed drinks, to people’s homes.

“It’s a means to use what we have and get it out there. It’s not making us any money sitting on the shelf,” she said.

There isn’t enough manpower at the Sunrise Café for delivery, so Stasi opted for curbside pickup that allows customers to order over the phone and pay ahead. When they arrive at the café for pick-up, they call in to let the staff know to bring the order out.

Initially, Stasi thought curbside pick up would be more trouble than it would be worth. Now, she sees it as a plus for people who, for whatever reason, don’t want to get out of the car. It’s a service she said she’s plans to keep even after the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Corby, too, will continue delivery at least through this year, saying some people will still be concerned about the virus when the businesses are initially given the greenlight to go out. Takeout started as a means of getting people in the door, but it’s also a service that she sees continuing into the future.

“It’s just opened my eyes up to a business opportunity that we never took advantage of before,” Corby said.

Looking ahead

Magaro realizes that when the state begins to reopen, more essential businesses like construction and car dealerships will be first with restaurants and shopping stores coming later, which, she said, is probably not a bad thing.

In the meantime, Nikoli’s is thankful for the customers who are supporting them through this time.

Customers, especially those in the medical fields, are working and appreciate the opportunity to drop in for a quick sandwich. Another customer came in recently to buy 50 bagged lunches for the workers at a nearby urgent care center.

“The customers that he’s been servicing have such extreme gratitude. They are so thankful that he’s open,” Magaro said.

Stasi, too, is thankful for the customers who continue to support the café.

“Every dollar helps,” she said.

Even though sales are about half of what they used to be, Corby is happy with it, saying she doesn’t want to be greedy.

“We’ve been so blessed with support,” Corby said. “I’ve been caught crying a couple of times because it’s been absolutely heartwarming when people come in and order and they’re just so happy that we’re there.”

Photos: A visual look at what stay-at-home looks like in Carlisle with the coronavirus pandemic

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.