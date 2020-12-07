 Skip to main content
Business closings mark the end of an era

George's Flower Shop

George's Flower Shop at the corner of Pitt and G streets in Carlisle will close Saturday after 110 years in business. The closure follows the death of owner Jimmie George last December.

Two businesses, each representing more than a century of service to Carlisle, closed in 2020.

Wardecker's Menswear closed in October. Owner Fred Wardecker said the decision to close the store after 119 years came about through a combination of age and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wardecker's closing came about two months after word that George's Flowers was closing after 110 years in business. It was difficult for Doug George to talk about the decision to close the family business, but he wanted most for people to remember his father, Jimmie, and his aunt, Nancy, who were the heart and soul of the shop.

