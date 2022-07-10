Business Briefs

Ollie's raises money for Feeding America

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc. raised more than $580,000 through an in-store fundraising campaign between April 10 and May 7 for Feeding America. Through the fundraising, more than $22,000 was raised by the Central Pennsylvania market and will benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“With inflation at an all-time high, we are proud to be continuing our partnership with Feeding America for a third year to help the communities we serve provide food for their families,” said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s. “With the help of our generous customers, we are able to support thousands of people in need across the 29 states we operate our business.”

The $580,000 was collected across the 438 participating Ollie's stores in 29 states and will be donated to 114 member food banks across those communities.

PA American Water announces sponsorship

Pennsylvania American Water said it has donated $10,000 to support the Pennsylvania Envirothon, a natural resource environmental education program that combines classroom learning and outdoor activities for high school students.

“We’re excited to support this important environmental and natural resource education program that engages thousands of Pennsylvania students annually,” company President Mike Doran said in a news release. “Support of this program aligns with Pennsylvania American Water’s Career Stream program, which is fostering interest in fields related to the water and wastewater business through scholarships, internships, and career outreach.”

Envirothon helps students learn more about aquatic ecology, forestry, soil and land use, wildlife and current environmental issues.

Goodwill names chief production office

Goodwill Keystone Area named Andrew Gackenbach its new chief production officer, charged with driving forward Goodwill's retail and donated goods productions operations.

The job includes overseeing 47 retail stores and donation centers across 22 central and southeastern Pennsylvania counties, ecommerce and warehouse logistics.

Gackenbach spent the previous 15 months as vice president of retail and business development at Goodwill of Southern Nevada after nearly 12 years at Goodwill Industries International, where he spent the first 10 years launching Goodwill retail operations in South Korea, Brazil and Finland.

OB/GYN practice joins UPMC

Cumberland Valley OB/GYN and its providers in Silver Spring Township has joined the UPMC Magee-Womens provider network under the new name of UPMC Cumberland Valley Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists.

The practice will remain at 9 Flowers Drive in Silver Spring Township. Providers at the office include Dr. William Bohonyi, Dr. Robert Bucher, Dr. Jennifer Heller and physician assistant Suzanne Glossner.

Previously scheduled appointments will remain the same. For more information, call 717-691-8750.

Penn State announces appointments

Penn State Health announced two leadership appointments for its health system on the West Shore. Kyle Snyder was named regional chief operating officer, and Leslyn Williamson was named regional chief nursing officer for Hampden Medical Center and Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Snyder previously served as COO of Holy Spirit Medical Center and started his new role on June 13. In addition to running day-to-day operations, he will continue to have oversight of the Sleep Center in Lemoyne and Penn State Health Life Lion LLC operations on the West Shore.

Williamson joined Penn State Health on June 13 and is responsible for nursing and patient experience at the two Cumberland County hospitals. She previously served as COO and chief nursing officer for Ellis Hospital in New York.

UPMC practices move to Camp Hill

UPMC Carlisle Bariatric Surgery Associates is now UPMC Central PA Weight Management Center and has moved, along with UPMC Kunkel Surgical Associates, to 225 Grandview Ave., Suite 303 in Camp Hill.

The health system said the new name for the practice better captures the medical and surgical weight loss services it provides. THe new location will also provide both practices the opportunity to expand its services and increase access to care, according to UPMC.

DCA receives accreditation

The Downtown Carlisle Association was designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting the group's performance standards.

DCA's performance is annually evaluated by the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet the standards.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally-owned businesses and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.

The Sentinel