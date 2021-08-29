 Skip to main content
Brynn Crouse, sr., F/MF, Northern
Brynn Crouse, sr., F/MF, Northern

First Team: Brynn Crouse, so., Northern

Northern's Brynn Crouse looks to guide the Polar Bears to another Colonial Division crown. 

Since stepping foot on the pitch, Crouse has consistently been one of the most lethal scorers in the Mid-Penn, if not in the entire state. And that won't change entering her senior season. In her junior campaign, that vaulted the Duke University pledge to 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year status, Crouse netted 32 goals and 10 assists, helping jet the Polar Bears to a Colonial Division crown.

