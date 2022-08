Graham’s name was plastered on local leaderboards last fall thanks to a spectacular junior campaign. The cornerstone to the Bubblers’ return to District 3 2A royalty, Graham hauled in a collection of individual accolades last year, including District 3 2A runner-up honors — she shot a two-day 17-over par — and tied for sixth at the state championships with a 6-over par 80, the best PIAA placing of her career. Graham will head Boiling Springs’ first girls team in program history this season.