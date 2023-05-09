DRAFT:The MLB amateur draft will be held inside Lumen Field as part of All-Star Game week activities in Seattle this summer. The draft will take place on July 9 in the home stadium of the NFL's Seahawks. Lumen Field sits across the street from the Mariners' T-Mobile Park, which will host the All-Star Game.

BRAVES:Catcher Travis d'Arnaud was activated from the IL, one month after he sustained a concussion in a collision at home plate. D'Arnaud, who was a first-time All-Star last season, was off to a good start this season, hitting .333 with five RBIs over eight games.

RAYS:Left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger was placed on the 15-day IL with what manager Kevin Cash classified as a right ACL injury. Cleavinger could miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee during a rundown Sunday. He is 1-0 with a 3.00ERA in 15 appearances this season.