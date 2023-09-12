US-IRAN: The Biden administration cleared the way Monday for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of U.S. sanctions. The administration will also release five Iranian citizens held in the U.S.

ISRAELI PROTESTS: Thousands of Israeli protesters flooded the streets Monday outside Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem a day before it hears a pivotal case against the curbing of the high court's powers by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government.

RIOT SENTENCE: Dodge Hellonen, one of three active-duty Marines who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Monday to probation and 279 hours of community service — one hour for every Marine killed or wounded in the Civil War.

CABLE DEAL: Disney and Charter Communications settled a business dispute that left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels Monday and said most ESPN customers would have service restored to Charter's Spectrum cable system immediately.

UN PLEA: United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk called Monday at the UN's fall session for an "urgent reversal" of military takeovers and return to civilian rule in countries in Africa where coups have driven out elected leaders as he assailed crises across the globe.

SWEDEN: The Swedish government said Monday it wants to increase its defense budget by 28%, putting it on track to reach the military spending target 2% of gross domestic product set by the NATO alliance.