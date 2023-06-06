BRAVES: Right-hander Michael Soroka, who posted an 8.38 ERA in two starts during his comeback from two right Achilles tendon tears, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

METS: Light-hitting catcher Tomás Nido was designated for assignment on Monday when fellow backstop Omar Narváez was activated from the 60-day injured list. It's a move that keeps catcher Francisco Álvarez in the majors after the 21-year-old rookie flourished in May. Nido was a Gold Glove finalist last season.

BREWERS: Infielder Luis Urías was activated from the IL after missing more than two months due to a strain in his left hamstring. ... First baseman Darin Ruf was diagnosed with a right patella fracture and transfered to the 60-day IL.

RANGERS: Jacob deGrom was moved to the 60-day IL on Monday, pushing the return of the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner back until at least late June. DeGrom hasn't pitched since April 28. An MRI the next day showed inflammation in his right elbow and he was put on the 15-day IL. An additional MRI is planned.