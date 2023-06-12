LE MANS: NASCAR celebrated at the 24 Hours of Le Mans when its Garage 56 entry fielded by Hendrick Motorsports completed the iconic endurance race. The entry wasn't eligible to beat any other cars in the race in France, but the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro was such a stellar entry that it actually had a chance to beat the entire 21-car GTE AM class before two late mechanical problems took it out of contention. The car was driven by Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller. 1