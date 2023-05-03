MEMPHIS: Former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill, who hit Tyre Nichols with a stun gun during a traffic stop that preceded Nichols' deadly beating by other officers, won't be charged criminally, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday.

TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER: Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender Montana lawmaker who was silenced after telling Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming health care for children, cannot yet return to the statehouse, a judge ruled Tuesday.

MAYOR BLOCKED: Prospect Park, New Jersey, Mayor Mo-hamed Khairullah, who was blocked from attending a White House celebration this week with President Joe Biden to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, called Tuesday for the administration to end the federal "watch list" that he said illegally targets Muslims and others.

HUNGER STRIKE: Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, 45, died in Israeli custody on Tuesday after a hunger strike of nearly three months, Israel's prison service announced. His death set off a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and raised fears of a further escalation.

UKRAINE WAR: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday urged a state company to double its missile output, as a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive looms and both sides in the 14-month war reportedly experience an ammunition crunch. Shoigu said the state-owned Tactical Missiles Corp. had been fulfilling its contracts in a timely manner, but production must be increased.

- Associated Press ,