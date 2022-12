Swimming in the 200 individual medley and then the 100 butterfly is hard as is. But Mowe makes each swim look effortless, let alone with just one event sandwiched in between. The Bubbler senior cruised to silver medals in the IM and fly at the PIAA 2A championships after producing a duo of gold-medal finishes at districts. In the process, Mowe eradicated three Boiling Springs records.