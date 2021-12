Mowe ran the gauntlet across the state, district and Mid-Penn Championships last winter. The sophomore looked to be seasoned in the pool, hauling in state silver in the 200 individual medley and a seventh-place medal in the 100 butterfly. Prior to his impressive states showing, Mowe struck gold in the 100 fly at districts and Mid-Penns. He also took home top honors at Mid-Penns in the 200 IM and another silver medal at districts.