Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley

Davidson’s consistency across his three years with the Eagles doesn’t go unnoticed. Helping CV capture the Mid-Penn team title last season, Davidson shined individually as well. His junior campaign went to the tune of an eighth-place finish (73) at the PIAA Class 3A championships, a fourth-place two-day scoring (148) at districts and another eighth-place showing at Mid-Penns (76). With last year's district champion, Carlisle grad John Peters, off to Duke University, Davidson should have no trouble making a charge at the title.