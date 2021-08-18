 Skip to main content
Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley
Davidson helped the Eagles claim the Mid-Penn golf team title last season.

Davidson’s consistency across his three years with the Eagles doesn’t go unnoticed. Helping CV capture the Mid-Penn team title last season, Davidson shined individually as well. His junior campaign went to the tune of an eighth-place finish (73) at the PIAA Class 3A championships, a fourth-place two-day scoring (148) at districts and another eighth-place showing at Mid-Penns (76). With last year's district champion, Carlisle grad John Peters, off to Duke University, Davidson should have no trouble making a charge at the title.

