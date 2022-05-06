Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Ong advances, falls in District 3 singles quarterfinal

The boys tennis postseason ended for the Sentinel-area’s singles players Friday afternoon, as local qualifiers posted a 1-5 record in the District 3 Tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.
Cumberland Valley’s William Ong was the only local player to advance beyond the first round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Cedar Crest’s Viseth Meng in their Class 3A opener. Ong dropped a 7-5, 6-1 decision to Dallastown’s Jonathan Arbittier, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinals. The two players are scheduled to face off again Tuesday when the Eagles and Wildcats meet in the semifinals of the Class 3A team tournament.
Mechanicsburg’s William Johnston, the other Class 3A local qualifier, was also eliminated by a Dallastown player, falling 6-0, 6-0 to the Wildcats’ Hayden Koons in the first round. Koons entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and went on to advance to Saturday’s semifinals with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Exeter’s Teddy Snyder. The top four seeds – Arbittier, Koons, Hempfield’s Cooper Lehman (No. 1) and Manheim Township’s Michael Gerogelis (No. 3).
Local players went 0-3 in the Class 2A first round. Camp Hill’s Clayton Herb fell 6-0, 6-0 to Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir, the tournament’s top seed. East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to No. 2 Freddie Bloom of Lancaster Country Day, and Trinity’s Andrew Tran won the first set but fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to Brandywine Heights’ Nate Burger.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's William Ong serves to Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's William Ong runs down a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger hits the ball to Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a serve from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
