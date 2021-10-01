Boiling Springs High School has its dance Oct. 2 from 7 to 10 p.m., Principal Joel Hain said. Traditionally held at the high school, the event has been moved to Iron Forge Elementary School which has a newer gym with air conditioning. One reason for the change is allow for greater comfort for students who are required to wear masks indoors.

In past years, the homecoming dance was open to guests from other school districts and to recent Boiling Springs High School graduates under the age of 21, Hain said. “Because of social distancing, we are not allowing that this year.”

An effort was made early in the planning to rent tents and other equipment for an outdoor homecoming dance, Hain said. He added that attempt fell through because everything was booked due to weddings and other events.

“We always to push through and have it,” Hain said. “We are excited to have a traditional dance. It’s nice to get back to some semblance of what we have done in the past.”

