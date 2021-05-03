Boiling Springs High School prom - May 7

Boiling Springs High School has scheduled an outdoor prom for May 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township, Principal Joel Hain said. “We’re having juniors and seniors, but we’re not having outside guests such as former graduates and kids from other schools.”

As with other districts, large tents have been ordered along with ample tables and chairs to allow for adequate social distancing. In keeping with tradition, the crowning of the prom king and queen would probably take place during the first hour of the event.

“The kids are going to try to dance in a social distance format ... That is what they told me,” Hain said. “Dancing is not going to be the forefront.”

While there will be a DJ, there will also be other forms of entertainment for prom-goers including a hypnotist, Hain said. “We are really counting on our kids to follow the rules and do what we need to do. Our main goal is to get them to graduation. We don’t want to put that event in jeopardy.”

