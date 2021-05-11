Boiling Springs High School - June 10

South Middleton School District has scheduled its graduation for June 10. Those attending the ceremony can expect a number of changes in response to COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, the stage for an outside graduation was always set up facing the home side bleachers of the football stadium, according to Hain.

This year, the stage will be rotated about 90 degrees and moved toward an end zone so that both the home and away bleachers can be used, Hain said. This will allow the district to distribute more tickets to each senior.

In a typical pre-COVID ceremony, the band is on the football field to play a few musical numbers. The plan is to either play a recording of the band or to stage the ensemble on the hill overlooking the stadium so that the venue site can stay under the state capacity limit.

Lastly, Boiling Springs High School has a tradition where the graduates can march past and reminisce with teachers who line the procession route inside the stadium.

This year, the plan is to stage the line of teachers outside the stadium so that venue does not exceed capacity.

