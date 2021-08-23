Boiling Springs Football: They said it

Zell on the Bubblers' 51-13 win over Susquenita last season that snapped an 11-game losing streak: “As I was watching it, I was thinking, ‘This is what we’ve been working for. This is where we want to be.’”

Metzger on Boiling Springs' success: “It’s been great to completely change this program around. Those of us who were freshman here and are now in the senior class, we’ve been through everything. We’ve been through the intense seasons. We’ve been through all the losses. It feels great to finally win some, to finally be back to being a force in the division.”

Metzger on off-field contributions: “Everything that we’ve done in the offseason, through our community service, it’s just really helping us all come together. It proves that the football team is part of this community, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone stays like a family.”

