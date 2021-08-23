 Skip to main content
Boiling Springs 2021 Football schedule
Boiling Springs 2021 Football schedule

2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 vs. Littlestown

Sept. 3 vs. Bermudian Springs

Sept. 10 at James Buchanan

Sept. 17 vs. Line Mountain

Sept. 24 at Susquenita

Oct. 1 vs. Trinity*

Oct. 8 at Big Spring*

Oct. 15 vs. Middletown*

Oct. 22 vs. Camp Hill*

Oct. 30 at Steelton-Highspire* (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

*denotes conference game

