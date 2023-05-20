Meet Blender. She is a lab shar-pei mix. Approx. 8 months to a year in age. Weighs approx. 50lbs. She... View on PetFinder
BLENDER
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here is a look at the unofficial results for contested races in Tuesday's primary in Cumberland County, to be updated through the night.
A fundamental shift in how Carlisle Area School District delivers its elementary education program could happen as early as 2025-26, the super…
UPDATE: Dual crashes on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township Friday left two troopers hurt, three men arrested
The crashes shut down all lanes of the Carlisle Pike between Hempt Road and North Locust Point Road until about 2:40 p.m. when the area reopen…
Rice Elementary students briefly sheltered in place as police investigated Mount Holly area Thursday morning
Two separate police incidents on Thursday resulted in two different school districts to take precautionary measures in protecting their students.
Votes for two Carlisle school board candidate groups split along party lines, November faceoff likely
According to unofficial county results, it seems that the majority of the candidates involved with both Team for Change and Citizens for Carli…