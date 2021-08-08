Blair County man convicted of 3rd-degree murder in wife's 2015 death

ALTOONA — A Pennsylvania man accused of killing his wife in 2015 and abandoning her body in a garage where it was found six months later has been convicted of third-degree murder.

The (Altoona) Mirror reports Michael Copley, 33, was also convicted Friday in Blair County of aggravated assault and related charges but acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Catherine Copley. Jurors deliberated for about six hours in the case.

Prosecutors said Copley killed his wife at their Altoona home in December 2015, then used a friend’s vehicle to take her body to a garage behind a vacant house, where it was found six months later by two men visiting a relative nearby. Witnesses testified that death was likely due to asphyxiation, perhaps through strangulation.

Defense attorney Richard Corcoran said he will speak with his client about an appeal. In his closing argument, Corcoran told jurors that even if they concluded Michael Copley killed his wife, they should also conclude the killing was unintentional.

First Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith said Copley is looking at 20 years to 40 years in prison on the third-degree murder conviction and the judge could add more time for the convictions on burglary, abuse of a corpse, evidence-tampering and criminal use of a communication device.

Prosecutors acknowledged during the trial that their case was circumstantial with no witnesses to the killing or the defendant’s alleged efforts to dispose of the body. Their 30 witnesses were supplemented by DNA evidence and computerized software tracking data.

