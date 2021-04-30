 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BJORN - smart

BJORN - smart

BJORN - smart

This handsome and very smart boy is about 5 years old, aussie/border collie mix, bi-black weighing about 65 lbs. He... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News