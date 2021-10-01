Big Spring High School has scheduled its dance for Oct. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. Masks are optional, but encouraged at the outdoor event planned for the back parking lot and sidewalk, Principal Jason Shover said.

In the event of inclement weather, the dance will be moved indoors to the school gym, cafeteria and common area. At that point, masks will be required while social distance protocols will be enforced, whether indoors or outdoors.

For now, there are no plans to restrict attendance to certain grade levels, Shover said. “There is no need to do that. Not as many students attend this event as other events.

“COVID is factoring in a great deal,” he added. “Normally, we would not be having an outdoor homecoming dance.” The shift in venue has resulted in additional costs due to tent and equipment rental.

It is tradition for Big Spring to have an indoor pep rally two days before the homecoming game. This year, the pandemic has forced the rally outside and only if the weather is favorable.

