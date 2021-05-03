Big Spring High School prom - May 15

The prom is scheduled for May 15 in the commons area outside the Big Spring High School cafeteria, Principal Bill August said.

Tents will be set up within a cordoned-off area that will extend into the parking lot for students to spread out and take shelter in the event of rain, he added. “Most of the activity and dancing will take place outside of the tents. We are putting more structure around it.”

For example, there are plans to stop the music at 15-minute intervals to avoid close quarters for prolonged periods of time. To facilitate social distancing, attendance will be limited to just each senior and a guest.

Aside from holding the event outdoors with COVID-19 protocols, the biggest change will be to crown the king and queen during the prom, August said. Unlike other districts, Big Spring has a tradition of crowning its prom king and queen at an assembly during the school day so that the entire student body could witness the event.

Food will be pre-packaged and bottled water will be made available.

