Big Spring High School - June 11

Big Spring School District has scheduled its graduation for June 11, with rain dates of June 12 and June 13.

Prior to COVID-19, tickets were not distributed to seniors because stadium capacity was not an issue, said Bill August, principal of Big Spring High School. This year, each senior will receive a certain number of tickets based on the anticipated size of the graduating class and the stadium capacity limits in place by state government.

The plan is to livestream the ceremony for those relatives and guests unable to receive a ticket, August said. He said Big Spring is such a tight knit community that people tend to swap tickets back and forth as needed.

There will be fewer administrators and school board members on the stage during graduation, August said.

