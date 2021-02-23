PSFCA Big 33 Classic
Pennsylvania Roster
POS;Name;High School
QB;Cole Spencer;Pine-Richland
QB;Evan Clark;Manheim Township
RB;Josh Hough;Beaver Falls
RB;Eddy Tillman;Pittsburgh C.C.
RB;Ky’ron Craggette;Connellsville
WR;Malik Cooper;St. Joseph’s Prep
WR;Eli Jochem;Pine-Richland
WR;Judah Tomb;Central York
WR;Caleb Schmitz;Warwick
TE;Cade Rooney;St. Joseph’s Prep
TE;Matt Bowes;LaSalle College HS
OL;Nolan Rucci;Warwick
OL;Aaron Gunn;Union Area
OL;Connor McMahon;Canon-McMillan
OL;Harrison Hayes;Pine-Richland
OL;Cam McLaurin;Montour
OL;Mike Gecik;Delaware Valley
OL;Grant Cullen;Pittsburgh C.C.
DE;Cam’Ron Stewart;Governor Mifflin
DE;Chase Whatton;Elizabeth Forward
DE;Bralen Henderson;Pittsburgh C.C.
DT;Nick Yagodich;St. Joseph’s Prep
DT;Amara Yobouet;Northeast
DT;Taleeq Robbins;Imhotep Charter
LB;Balansama Kamara;Central
LB;Corban Hondru;Peters Township
LB;Khalil Dinkins;North Allegheny
LB;Luke Miller;Pine-Richland
DB;Javon McIntyre;Imhotep Charter
DB;Julian Talley;St. Joseph’s Prep
DB;Stephon Hall;Central Valley
DB;Donovan McMillon;Peters Township
DB;Shafeek Smith;Imhotep Charter
ATH;Myles Walker;Central Valley
ATH;Preston Zandier;Thomas Jefferson
P;Mitchel Groh;Dallastown
K;Samuel Hershey;McCaskey
LS;Brock Welsh;Middletown
Head Coach: Jack Young, Athens