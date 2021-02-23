 Skip to main content
Big 33 Classic Pennsylvania roster
Big 33 Classic Pennsylvania roster

PSFCA Big 33 Classic

Pennsylvania Roster

POS;Name;High School

QB;Cole Spencer;Pine-Richland

QB;Evan Clark;Manheim Township

RB;Josh Hough;Beaver Falls

RB;Eddy Tillman;Pittsburgh C.C.

RB;Ky’ron Craggette;Connellsville

WR;Malik Cooper;St. Joseph’s Prep

WR;Eli Jochem;Pine-Richland

WR;Judah Tomb;Central York

WR;Caleb Schmitz;Warwick

TE;Cade Rooney;St. Joseph’s Prep

TE;Matt Bowes;LaSalle College HS

OL;Nolan Rucci;Warwick

OL;Aaron Gunn;Union Area

OL;Connor McMahon;Canon-McMillan

OL;Harrison Hayes;Pine-Richland

OL;Cam McLaurin;Montour

OL;Mike Gecik;Delaware Valley

OL;Grant Cullen;Pittsburgh C.C.

DE;Cam’Ron Stewart;Governor Mifflin

DE;Chase Whatton;Elizabeth Forward

DE;Bralen Henderson;Pittsburgh C.C.

DT;Nick Yagodich;St. Joseph’s Prep

DT;Amara Yobouet;Northeast

DT;Taleeq Robbins;Imhotep Charter

LB;Balansama Kamara;Central

LB;Corban Hondru;Peters Township

LB;Khalil Dinkins;North Allegheny

LB;Luke Miller;Pine-Richland

DB;Javon McIntyre;Imhotep Charter

DB;Julian Talley;St. Joseph’s Prep

DB;Stephon Hall;Central Valley

DB;Donovan McMillon;Peters Township

DB;Shafeek Smith;Imhotep Charter

ATH;Myles Walker;Central Valley

ATH;Preston Zandier;Thomas Jefferson

P;Mitchel Groh;Dallastown

K;Samuel Hershey;McCaskey

LS;Brock Welsh;Middletown

Head Coach: Jack Young, Athens

