Biden wins Minnesota, surges in South; Sanders wins Colorado

As the night wore on, the former mayor appeared to have little to show for all that spending, though.

He was planning to fly to New York to reassess his campaign, according to a person close to his operation who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations. That might leave Warren facing increased pressure to rethink her campaign and may ultimately result in the race winnowing to Biden and Sanders, two white men in their late 70s. It would be a dramatic evolution for a Democratic field once celebrated for so many women and candidates of color.

A measure of good news for Bloomberg came in the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where he took five of its six delegates, with the final one going to U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. But that wasn’t enough to make up for his struggles elsewhere.

Two other moderates, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, both left the race in the run-up to Super Tuesday, then endorsed Biden on Monday.

That helped unify moderates with surprising efficiency and force behind the former vice president, whose campaign risked collapsing until South Carolina.