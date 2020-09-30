Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

“I think he misspoke,” said South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator. “I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

Trump did not say he misspoke when asked directly on Wednesday, but a day after citing the Proud Boys by name, he claimed to not know who they were.

“They have to stand down — everybody. Whatever group you’re talking about, let law enforcement do the work,” he said.

The president’s brash debate posture may have appealed to his most passionate supporters, but it was unclear whether the embattled incumbent helped expand his coalition or won over any persuadable voters, particularly white, educated women and independents who have been turned off in part by the same tone and tenor the president displayed on the debate stage.

With just five weeks until Election Day and voting already underway in several key states, Biden holds a lead in national polls and in many battlegrounds. Polling has been remarkably stable for months, despite the historic crises that have battered the country this year, including the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and a reckoning over race and police.