Benny Montgomery, CF, Red Land

Projected: First round

Résumé: Montgomery is considered to be the most MLB-ready prep-level talent in the area, if not in the entire state of Pennsylvania. Gatorade named Montgomery its Pennsylvania Player of the Year last month, as did Prep Baseball Report. But it’s much more than awards with the soon-to-be millionaire from Lewisberry.

HS Baseball: Red Land's Benny Montgomery dubbed Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year Benny Montgomery becomes the first player in Red Land program history to be named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

Montgomery molds into a 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame, has the speed of a gazelle and bodes a rocket of an arm from his outfield position. He can swing the bat, too, as he tacked opposing pitchers for a .423 batting average, seven home runs and 22 RBIs from his leadoff spot in the lineup. He complemented his already mind-boggling stats with seven doubles, four triples, 19 stolen bags, 18 free passes and 45 runs.

Montgomery is projected to go anywhere between picks 10-25 Sunday, according to multiple outlets such as Baseball America, MLB.com and The Athletic. In Baseball America’s recent rankings, Montgomery is listed as the fourth-best available outfielder, behind fellow Pennsylvania native and Malvern Prep grad Lonnie White Jr. Montgomery also traveled to Cary, North Carolina, for the MLB Draft Combine from June 20-28, only taking part in interviews.

Montgomery has drawn comparisons to former 16-year MLB outfielder and World Series champion with the Philadelphia Phillies Jayson Werth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0